https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/fck-antifa-proud-boys-brawl-antifa-goons-near-blm-plaza-dc-video/

A fight broke out between Proud Boys and black bloc Antifa thugs on Saturday just outside of BLM Plaza in DC.

According to the Proud Boys, one guy in black bloc sucker-punched one of the Proud Boys marching toward BLM Plaza.

The Proud Boys chased one of the Antifa goons and beat him before police intervened.

WATCH (language warning):

TRENDING: BREAKING: US Supreme Court Throws Out Texas Lawsuit Against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin

A fight just broke out as a group of Proud Boys march towards BLM Plaza. PB claim the guy started it (unclear) and police quickly intervened. The group is now on the move again: pic.twitter.com/7H60uNJkO1 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

The Proud Boys marched to BLM Plaza:

Proud Boys are marching on BLM Plaza…They’ve been met with a lot of cops and are walking down the sidewalk, next to the plaza pic.twitter.com/KWbQHQa7XQ — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

The Proud Boys were angry with DC Police for blocking BLM Plaza (language warning):

Proud Boys are angry with police for protecting BLM Plaza… a few scuffles broke out as some harassed the police, and more officers arrived as people inside the plaza sprinted towards the Proud Boys pic.twitter.com/nKvCNTzjY6 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

“F*ck Antifa!” Police intervened in another fight between Proud Boys and Antifa goons (language warning):

Police just intervened in a fight between some PB members and people in black bloc. Some people are being detained and there are police all over the place pic.twitter.com/JWZCNR3EAJ — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

DC Police formed a line preventing Proud Boys from entering BLM Plaza:

There are several lines of police. Some of the lines are pushing people inside BLM Plaza further back while others are holding strong to prevent the Proud Boys from entering: pic.twitter.com/MjjV1lsrw0 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

