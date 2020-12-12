https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fda-vaccine-pfizer-covid/2020/12/12/id/1001214

The Food and Drug Administration’s quick review and approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has nothing to do with its safety and effectiveness, Commissioner Stephen Hahn said Saturday while rejecting news reports that a White House official had threatened he’d be fired over the speed of the agency’s actions.

“I will absolutely take this COVID-19 vaccine, pending availability and distribution, because I have complete trust and confidence in the FDA’s career staff’s evaluation,” Hahn said during a press conference, reports CBS News.

“Efficiency does not mean any cutting of corners.”

Hahn said the FDA made the review process as “transparent as possible,” but he urged the public to remain vigilant because the immunization process will take a considerable period of time.

“Wear a mask, wash your hands, and remain socially distant when possible,” Hahn said.

He also said he’s concerned that there will be some who are hesitant to get a vaccine, but the FDA’s transparency should go a “long way” in convincing Americans that the vaccine is safe.

Meanwhile, Hahn said the stories that his job was threatened were “inaccurate,” reports ABC News.

According to several media reports, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Hahn and told him he could be fired if the FDA did not grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day.

“Science and data guided the FDA’s decision,” he said. “We worked quickly based on the urgency of this pandemic, not because of any other external pressure.”

President Donald Trump Friday slammed the agency on Twitter Friday, calling the regulators a “big, old, slow turtle” and demanding that Hahn “get the dam (SIC) vaccines out” and to “stop playing games and start saving lives.”

The FDA gave its approval Friday night after an advisory panel said Thursday the vaccine was safe and effective.

Shots for healthcare workers and long term care facility residents are expected to start within the next few days.

