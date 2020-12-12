https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/529956-flynn-delivers-first-public-remarks-since-trump-pardon-at-dc-rallies

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Saturday made his first public remarks since President TrumpDonald TrumpBiden team says it’s ‘no surprise’ Supreme Court rejected Texas lawsuit Trump praises FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine: ‘One of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history’ Giuliani says Trump team ‘not finished’ after Supreme Court defeat MORE pardoned him last month, saying at a series of rallies in Washington, D.C., in support of Trump’s election disputes that this is a “crucible moment in the history” of the country.

During remarks on the steps of the Supreme Court, Flynn urged the thousands of demonstrators gathered, with some holding Trump 2020 flags and signs reading “Stop the Steal,” to push for continued challenges to the 2020 election results.

“In this crucible moment of our time, we have to pray that truth triumphs over lies, justice triumphs over abuse and fraud, honesty triumphs over corruption,” Flynn said. “Our sacred honor triumphs over infamy.”

“Don’t get bent out of shape,” he added. “There are still avenues. … We’re fighting with faith, and we’re fighting with courage.”

The remarks come as Trump and his allies continue to challenge the election results in several states that went to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden team says it’s ‘no surprise’ Supreme Court rejected Texas lawsuit Giuliani says Trump team ‘not finished’ after Supreme Court defeat Cuomo under consideration to become Biden’s attorney general: reports MORE, citing unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

The rallies came a day after the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit from Texas that sought to overturn Biden’s wins in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

The court ruled that Texas did not have the legal authority to litigate over how other states conduct their elections, although several of Trump’s allies have vowed to continue fighting this decision.

Trump has condemned the decision, saying the court “let us down.”

Flynn, who was pardoned by Trump after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador, appeared to take aim at the Supreme Court during later remarks at another rally near the U.S. Capitol.

“The courts aren’t going to decide who the next president of the United States is going to be,” the former national security adviser told the crowd. “We the people decide.”

This comes after a federal judge on Tuesday agreed to dismiss the case against Flynn but said that Trump’s grant of clemency does not mean the former adviser is innocent of lying to the FBI.

“If there’s a guy that could be vindictive or could be hateful or scornful, you’re looking at him, and I’m not,” Flynn continued. “I’m not because this is not about me. It’s not about my family, although family is a major component of who we are.”

“This is about our faith. This is about our faith in each other,” he continued. “This is about our constitution and the fabric of our constitution.

“Honesty. It’s a strong word. Honesty,” he added. “Why can’t these people get it? Why can’t these people around the states, around our country get it?

“I mean, we’re only asking to show us a little transparency,” Flynn continued. “Why not recount? Why not look at the signatures? Why not look inside these machines? Why not? What are they afraid of? What are they hiding from? They’re hiding from something.”

The Trump campaign has already requested recounts in several states that went to Biden, including in Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempArizona Senate Republicans to hold hearing on elections Georgia House speaker calls for secretary of state to be chosen by general assembly, not voters The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Congress moves to avert shutdown as virus talks stall again MORE (R) recertified Biden’s win this week following a Trump-requested new tabulation of ballots.

The Electoral College is scheduled to vote Monday to officially cement Biden’s win, with the former vice president set to take office Jan. 20.

