Republican leaders in the US House and US Senate gave up on President Trump weeks ago and are moving on to bigger and better things in their eyes.  But what could be bigger than a record setting election win by the President of the United States being stolen by a gang of Democrats, foreigners, Big Media and Big Tech oligarchs and fanatics?

Former Commissioner Bernard Kerik called out the Republican leadership:

These clowns are so out of touch with every day Americans they actually think someone is listening to them while the country boils over with rage after seeing the election stolen by the corrupt and criminal Biden camp.

They really have no idea who they represent.

