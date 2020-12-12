https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/12/12/ridiculous-forthcoming-joe-biden-exits-hospital-in-full-view-of-reporters-following-foot-follow-up-and-the-lapdog-media-is-on-it-n293614
About The Author
Related Posts
Whoops, Could It Be an Antifa Super Spreader Event?
December 9, 2020
BREAKING: Arizona Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Republican Election Challenge Over Mail-In Ballots
December 7, 2020
Video: Jill Biden Gets Asked About Hunter Biden Scandal, What Happened Next Was (Sadly) All Too Familiar
December 10, 2020
Louisville Mayor Just Cured Racism With Major Declaration
December 2, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy