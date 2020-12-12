https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/12/12/gavins-watch-oracle-flees-california-watch-out-texas-n1206498
About The Author
Related Posts
Anti-Racist Left Teams Up with White Identitarians to Crush Amy Coney Barrett's Nomination
September 28, 2020
Chicago Looters Intent on Their 'Reparation' Terrorized Sick Kids at Ronald McDonald House
August 12, 2020
Philadelphia Will Halt Mail-In Vote Count for the Night
November 3, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy