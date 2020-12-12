http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9at3J9bT_aE/

As coronavirus cases spike around the country and members of a possible incoming Biden administration are suggesting a second lockdown, Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS) advises against such measures.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5 on Friday, Palazzo warned of the consequences and suggested it was a characteristic of failed Democratic Party leadership.

“[I] don’t think it’s the right medicine,” he said. “I think it’s reckless. You’ve seen in New Jersey and New York where one-third of all the small businesses have shut down and they probably will not reopen. Shutting down — we’ve proven that if you exercise caution, you can still remain open. You can still probably be profitable — maybe not as profitable as you were before COVID, but you can keep the doors open and the lights on and your employees fed until we get the vaccine, until we can get back to 100%. That’s why I think our state, and your state Alabama and others who did not go for this complete lockdown nonsense — we’re doing better economically than the blue states and the state up north in the northeast and other places that did a total lockdown. I think that was the wrong approach, and again it shows the failed leadership of Democrat-controlled states.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

