The Supreme Court in Wisconsin agreed to hear a case today that was thrown out by a Circuit Court Judge yesterday.

The hearing were today and one highlight was that not just one but two judges, who have such a limited understanding of the law and no reason for being on the court, claimed that the President’s post election litigation strategy was racist.

Of course any judge calling the President’s actions to litigate an election that was wrought with fruad, is not acting in a racist manner:

One listener today thought the hearing was a sham:

The President however has a strong case as we reported on December 3rd:

BOOM: President Trump Is On Target In Wisconsin – Ballots Identified in Pristine Condition Similar to Fraudulent Ballots in Georgia and Michigan

The verdict on this case may come out at any time.

