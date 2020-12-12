https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/highlight-todays-wisconsin-supreme-court-hearing-election-fraud-two-judges-claim-trumps-post-election-strategy-racist/

The Supreme Court in Wisconsin agreed to hear a case today that was thrown out by a Circuit Court Judge yesterday.

The hearing were today and one highlight was that not just one but two judges, who have such a limited understanding of the law and no reason for being on the court, claimed that the President’s post election litigation strategy was racist.

Ongoing Wisconsin Supreme Court hearing on Trump election attack lawsuit: https://t.co/438EcmF8dZ — Laura Walker ⚖🍸🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LauraWalkerKC) December 12, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: US Supreme Court Throws Out Texas Lawsuit Against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin

Of course any judge calling the President’s actions to litigate an election that was wrought with fruad, is not acting in a racist manner:

…Seeking judicial review is not subversion of the Constitution or a call to rebellion. It is using the constitutional process. If going to the courts is “seditious,” going to church must be atheism… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 11, 2020

One listener today thought the hearing was a sham:

Wisconsin Supreme Court hearing was a sham! The judges are arrogant and liberal hacks. Rebecca Dallet was all focused on saying this complaint should have been raised before election. 🙄 https://t.co/NTomLbNv7D — President-Elect Okie Eleven (@OkieEleven) December 12, 2020

The President however has a strong case as we reported on December 3rd:

The verdict on this case may come out at any time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

