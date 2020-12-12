https://dailycaller.com/2020/12/11/pennsylvania-health-secretary-rachel-levine-tom-wolf/

A sign along U.S. Highway 19 entering the town of Waterford in Eric County created quite a stir of responses on social media this week as it mocked Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine.

The message on the sign reads, “Don’t let a man in a dress rule us Waterford!” The Washington Times reported. Dr. Levine, who was born Richard Levine and had two children before transitioning to a female in 2011, has been the recipient of public scrutiny in regards to many of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 restrictions.

‘Don’t let a man in dress rule us’: Road sign mocks Pa. health secretary amid COVID order opposition https://t.co/FGjaqnZa9r pic.twitter.com/iRYotkLyD7 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) December 10, 2020

Several people who felt that the sign may be taken as transphobic started a petition to remove the sign. The petition which received more than 3,500 signatures stated, “I understand the importance of free speech, but when you have a large sign at the center of our town, your message speaks for the entire community. It should take into consideration the opinion of the whole community then.” (RELATED: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Imposes New Lockdowns, Bans Indoor Dining, Large Gatherings)

As of Thursday, the sign had been changed to read “Happy holiday and please wear a mask,” the Erie News Now reported.