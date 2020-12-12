http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/i0TPhADzXqk/

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities gloated after the Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit against four battleground states on Friday, referring to President Donald Trump as a “loser” and “fucking dummy” who should clean out his desk and “put your fat ass on the street.”

The U.S Supreme Court dismissed the Lone Star State’s lawsuit against Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, on Friday, which asserted that the states wrongfully made changes to election rules via the courts rather than through their respective state legislatures. That move, the lawsuit stated, violated the Electors Clause. The case also argued that the key states violated the Equal Protection Clause.

“The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution,” the high court stated. “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”

Only Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas expressed the belief that the court should take up the case. Trump’s three appointees — Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett — joined Chief Justice John Roberts and the left-wing justices.

President Trump, who once referred to the case as “the big one,” expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the case.

“The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!” he exclaimed on Friday.

The next morning, Trump proclaimed that “WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!!”

Left-wing celebrities flocked to social media to mock the president and Republicans following the Supreme Court’s rejection.

“If Gorsuch, Kavanaugh & Barrett had done what Trump wanted them to do, it would have been 5-4,” the Comey Rule and Dumb and Dumber star Jeff Daniels said.

If Gorsuch, Kavanaugh & Barrett had done what Trump wanted them to do, it would have been 5-4. — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) December 11, 2020

Horror author Stephen King instructed the commander-in-chief to “clean out your desk and put your fat ass on the street.”

You’re fired, Don. Supreme Court agrees. Clean out your desk and put your fat ass on the street. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 12, 2020

Beaches star Bette Midler, a prolific critic of the president, blasted both Trump and Republicans, referring to Trump as an “asshole” and the GOP as “cowards.”

“You are a disgrace to this great nation, and I hope and pray you pay the price! Throw these bums out. FOREVER!” she exclaimed.

#SCOTUS SAYS NO CASE,DONALD, YOU ASSHOLE! NO CASE, YOU MISERABLE #GOP COWARDS! You are a disgrace to this great nation, and I hope and pray you pay the price! Throw these bums out. FOREVER! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 12, 2020

“So…. those 3 Trump appointed judges didn’t even side with Trump,” progressive actress-activist Alyssa Milano added. “THAT is all you need to know about this moment in history.”

So…. those 3 Trump appointed judges didn’t even side with Trump. THAT is all you need to know about this moment in history. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 12, 2020

Will & Grace star Debra Messing appeared to predict that the rest of Trump’s allies will be “voted out in 2022.”

And they will be VOTED OUT IN 2022. https://t.co/8x4IHp6PcK — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) December 11, 2020

“@RonFunches’ Public Defender voice): We tried,” comedian and King of Queens star Patton Oswalt said.

Star Wars actor Mark Hammill referred to Trump as a “SupremeLOSER” while True Romance actress Patricia Arquette concluded that Trump lost “again.”

BREAKING NEWS for the guy who assured us we’d be “tired of winning”#SupemeLOSER_tRUMP https://t.co/ibgRGvH5sM — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 12, 2020

“At this rate, Biden is likely to win,” The West Wing actor Joshua Malina remarked.

At this rate, Biden is likely to win. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) December 12, 2020

“Supreme Court releases pop single ‘I would do anything for Trump but I won’t do that,” comedian Mike Birbiglia said.

Supreme Court releases pop single “I would do anything for Trump but I won’t do that.” — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) December 12, 2020

Deep Blue Sea actor and comedian Michael Rapaport also joined his progressive allies in referring to Trump a loser, also calling him a “fucking dummy.”

Can’t Hardly Wait actor Ethan Embry also joined the fray, posting a meme of a line of people getting slapped in the face likening to what the Supreme Court did to Republicans.

The Supreme Court to Republicans pic.twitter.com/DLuDXF8ynU — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) December 11, 2020

Hudson Hawk actress Sandra Bernhard referred to the ruling as an “#UltimateTrumpFail” while Drive star Albert Brooks concluded that “it’s over.”

Supreme Court just rejected it. That’s it. It’s over. Although I hear Trump wants to take it to North Korea. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 11, 2020

“HOW DID HUGO CHAVEZ AND THE CHINESE COMMUNISTS GET TO JUSTICE ALITO?!” Star Trek actor George Takei sarcastically asked.

HOW DID HUGO CHAVEZ AND THE CHINESE COMMUNISTS GET TO JUSTICE ALITO?! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 12, 2020

Grammy-winning singer Richard Marx sent a reminder to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), calling him a “fucking traitor.”

Hey @KenPaxtonTX we will never forget. You’re a fucking traitor. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 12, 2020

