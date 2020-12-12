https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/house-democrat-accuses-gop-lawmakers-treason-says-republicans-backed-texas-lawsuit-barred-house/

Democrat Rep. Pascrell accused Republican representatives of TREASON for signing on to the Texas lawsuit against this year’s election fraud.

He cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, enacted after the Civil War to keep traitors out of the government.

Evidently, questioning the massive fraud in this year’s election is treasonous but committing the fraud is perfectly acceptable.

This is today’s Democratic party.

Jonathan Turley weighed in.

…Seeking judicial review is not subversion of the Constitution or a call to rebellion. It is using the constitutional process. If going to the courts is “seditious,” going to church must be atheism… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 11, 2020

Via HuffPost:

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) has called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to bar 126 GOP representatives from the House, arguing that their support for the failed, baseless Texas lawsuit seeking to hijack the presidential election violated the Constitution. The Texas suit, supported by 17 other state attorneys general, was rejected Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court. President Donald Trump had attempted to join the self-serving suit, which sought to jettison votes in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, whose voters chose President-elect Joe Biden. Pascrell accused the House members who signed an amicus brief supporting the action — including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — of violating the Constitution by seeking to nullify Americans’ votes and instead choose a “dictator.” He cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, enacted after the Civil War and designed to keep traitors out of government. The section prohibits anyone who had gone to war against the union or given aid and comfort to the nation’s enemies from running for federal or state office.

