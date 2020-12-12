https://www.theblaze.com/news/bill-pascrell-punish-republicans-supported-texas-lawsuit

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) is asking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to punish those House Republicans who supported the Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn the results of the presidential election.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the Lone Star State’s last ditch effort to swing the election in President Donald Trump’s favor, saying the lawsuit had a “lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution.”

What is Pascrell saying?

The New Jersey Democrat said that Republican lawmakers and Republican congressmen-elect should be punished for supporting the lawsuit.

According to Pascrell, those Republicans who supported the lawsuit are violating the Constitution, and therefore should be sanctioned and not seated in Congress.

“The courageous Reconstruction Congress implanted into our governing document safeguards to cleanse from our government ranks any traitors and others who would seek to destroy the Union,” Pascrell wrote to Pelosi, citing the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“Stated simply, men and women who would act to tear the United States government apart cannot serve as Members of the Congress,” he continued. “These lawsuits seeking to obliterate public confidence in our democratic system by invalidating the clear results of the 2020 presidential election attack the text and spirit of the Constitution, which each Member swears to support and defend, as well as violate the Rules of our House of Representatives, which explicitly forbid Members from committing unbecoming acts that reflect poorly on our chamber.”

“Consequently, I call on you to exercise the power of your offices to evaluate steps you can take to address these constitutional violations this Congress and, if possible, refuse to seat in the 117th Congress any Members-elect seeking to make Donald Trump an unelected dictator,” Pascrell demanded.

Pascrell went on to compare this moment in American history to Civil War-era division.

“Rising from the embers of the Civil War, the Fourteenth Amendment was written to prevent the destruction of the United States from without and within. The moment we face now may be without parallel since 1860. The fate of our democracy depends on us meeting that moment,” he said.

Anything else?

Since the election, Pascrell has been on a war-path defending Joe Biden’s apparent election win.

As TheBlaze reported, Pascrell said in late November that Trump and his “enablers” should be “tried for their crimes against our nation and Constitution.”

“Donald Trump and members of his administration have committed innumerable crimes against the United States,” Pascrell said, claiming the Trump administration has “engaged in treachery, in treason.”

“Therefore, in 2021 the entire Trump administration must be fully investigated by the Department of Justice and any other relevant offices,” Pascrell added.

Then, just days later, Pascrell revealed attempts to disbar members of Trump’s legal team who were challenging the outcome of the election.

