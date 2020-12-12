http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/tUO6Kh5M-TY/how-much-voter-fraud-was-there.php

Over the next few years, books will be written about the 2020 presidential election. Some will argue that the Democrats stole the election through widespread voter fraud. Others will argue that while safeguards were lax and there was a good bit of fraud, Joe Biden would have won the election anyway. I doubt that anyone will argue that Biden, the sad shell of a man who at his best was a low-grade hack, received more than 81 million legitimate votes.

Guest hosting the Dan Proft Show on Thursday, I interviewed Patrick Basham, Founding Director of the Democracy Institute, on the subject of voter fraud. The interview runs around 20 minutes and is a good, if incomplete, summary of what we know now. Basham has a piece in the Epoch Times titled “Overwhelming Evidence of Outcome-Altering Voting Irregularities.”

https://www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2020/12/Patrick-Basham.mp3

