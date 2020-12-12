https://www.dailywire.com/news/hunter-biden-called-father-and-chinese-business-partner-office-mates

A newly discovered email reportedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop raises new questions over what his father, Joe Biden, knew about his son’s foreign business dealings.

In an email dated September 21, 2017, Hunter Biden wrote to Cecilia Browning, the general manager of an office building called “House of Sweden,” requesting that “keys” be “made available for new office mates.”

Hunter Biden listed the “new office mates” as being Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Jim Biden, and Gongwen Dong (Chairman Ye CEFC emissary). Hunter Biden also requested a sign made for his office that stated “The Biden Foundation” and “Hudson West (CEFC US).”

CEFC China Energy was a Chinese conglomerate that was among the largest energy companies in China before going out of business a couple of years ago. CNN notes that the company “aligned itself so closely with the Chinese government that it was often hard to distinguish between the two.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported:

Hunter Biden’s dealings with CEFC in 2017 were at the center of allegations from his ex-business partner, Tony Bobulinksi, who said in October that Joe Biden was “plainly familiar” with his family’s business dealings in China. Bobulinski was one of the recipients of the much-publicized May 2017 email purportedly referencing Joe Biden as the “big guy” who would hold 10% in a joint-venture deal with Hunter Biden and CEFC. … CEFC had wired $5 million to Hunter Biden’s company, Hudson West III, less than two months prior to Hunter Biden’s request to Browning that office keys be made for his father and the CEFC emissary, according to a Senate committee report released in September. Starting on the day CEFC wired the funds to Hunter Biden’s company in August 2017 through September 2018, Hudson West sent a total of $4.79 million to Hunter Biden’s law firm, Owasco, for consulting fees, according to the report. U.S. regulators flagged the first wire transfer to Owasco, dated Aug. 4, 2017, for “potential criminal financial activity,” the report said. Also between August 2017 and August 2018, Owasco wired a total of $1.4 million to James Biden’s consulting firm, the Lion Hall Group, according to the Senate report. Those transactions were also flagged for potential criminal financial activity.

The news comes after Hunter Biden acknowledged this week that he is under federal criminal investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware over his taxes.

The email discovered by the DCNF raises serious questions about what Biden knew about his son’s foreign business dealings, something he claimed to have no knowledge of while on the campaign trail.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden claimed while campaigning. “I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him why is he on the phone with a foreign leader, trying to intimidate a foreign leader. You should be looking at Trump.”

Hunter Biden’s claim that he is being investigated only over his taxes does not appear to be accurate, based on a report from Politico.

“In addition to Delaware, the securities fraud unit in the Southern District of New York also scrutinized Hunter Biden’s finances, according to the person with direct knowledge of the investigation,” Politico reported. “The person said that, as of early last year, investigators in Delaware and Washington were also probing potential money laundering and Hunter Biden’s foreign ties.”

CNN reported that authorities were investigating “multiple financial issues” including whether Hunter Biden “violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China.” The criminal investigation into Hunter Biden began before William Barr became Attorney General of the United States.

One of the other people that Hunter Biden requested a key for, his uncle Jim Biden, is also tied up in a federal investigation, according to Politico.

“In addition to the probe into Hunter Biden, federal authorities in the Western District of Pennsylvania are conducting a criminal investigation of a hospital business in which Joe Biden’s brother James was involved,” the report said. “Federal officials have asked questions about James Biden’s role in the business, according to a second person with direct knowledge of that investigation, who said it remains ongoing.”

Related: Business Partner Warned Hunter Biden That He Did Not Report $400,000 In Income From Burisma: Report

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

