https://www.theblaze.com/news/hunter-biden-joe-office-mates-email

Hunter Biden reportedly ordered keys to be made for his new “office mates,” which included his father Joe Biden, his mother, his uncle, and the emissary for a profitable Chinese energy company.

Hunter Biden was so convinced that he was going to have a working relationship with his family and a Chinese business partner that he ordered copies of office keys for them and considered them “office mates,” according to a newly resurfaced email that was revealed by the Daily Caller.

please have keys made available for new office mates:

Joe Biden Jill Biden Jim Biden

Gongwen Dong (Chairman Ye CEFC emissary)

The Biden Foundation

Hudson West (CEFC US)

The lease will remain under my company’s name Rosemont Seneca.

if you need information on the individuals above please refer to their wiki pages

The email dated on Sept. 21, 2017, was sent to Cecilia Browning, the general manager of the office building that is named the “House of Sweden.” Browning responded to Hunter Biden’s request by writing:

Hunter,

We are very excited and honored to welcome your new colleagues!

Just to confirm you would like

1. Four more keys

2. Change of name on the door and in the north entrance – please note that there will be a charge for having the new signage made and installed

Is that in addition to the key that was requested yesterday as a replacement key?

Best regards,

Cecilia

Browning didn’t confirm or deny the correspondence with Hunter Biden

“We have tenants who rent office space, and it is correct that Rosemont Seneca LLC rented an office at House of Sweden between February 2017 — February 2018,” Browning told the Daily Caller. “However, please note that we do not share information about current and previous tenants.”

Hunter described Gongwen Dong as “Chairman Ye CEFC emissary,” referring to Ye Jianming, who was the chairman of CEFC China Energy Company. Ye is rumored to have ties to China’s People’s Liberation Army. The former chairman mysteriously vanished in early 2018, when he was believed to have been taken into custody by Chinese authorities.

When the New York Post published “smoking gun” emails from Hunter Biden in October, Gongwen Dong was mentioned.

Joe Biden’s son allegedly sent an email to Gongwen Dong on Aug. 2, 2017, which negotiated a three-year consulting contract worth $10 million annually “for introductions alone.”

“The chairman changed that deal after we me[t] in MIAMI TO A MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT to create a holding company 50% percent [sic] owned by ME and 50% owned by him,” Hunter Biden reportedly wrote. “Consulting fees is one piece of our income stream but the reason this proposal by the chairman was so much more interesting to me and my family is that we would also be partners inn [sic] the equity and profits of the JV’s [joint venture’s] investments.”

In October 2018, the Wall Street Journal described Gongwen Dong as an “Asian financier,” who was involved with an $83 million property purchase in New York City.

“Companies linked to Ye Jianming, a Chinese oil entrepreneur with ties to China’s military, spent roughly $83 million on New York City’s priciest properties,” the Journal reported. “Both of the transactions were executed in the names of limited liability companies that are registered at a Long Island home of Asian financier Gongwen Dong. Mr. Ye’s name doesn’t appear on the business registration document, but the people familiar with the transactions describe him as controlling the companies. Mr. Dong couldn’t be reached for comment.”

Currently, Hunter Biden is reportedly under as many as four federal investigations for his taxes, and overseas business dealings in China and Ukraine.

A reported email from Hunter Biden’s purported laptop left at Delaware computer shop claims that a business partner informed the former vice president’s son that he had failed to disclose $400,000 in income from Burisma Holdings, an energy company where he was on the board.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

