https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/12/infuriating-sen-ted-cruz-slams-airlines-decision-to-kick-family-off-flight-because-2-year-old-wouldnt-wear-a-mask/

There’s a viral video making the rounds that shows parents trying to get their two-year-old to wear a mask before a flight. The girl wasn’t having any of it, and at that point the video shows a person from the airline letting them all know they need to get off the plane and go back to the terminal:

Count Sen. Ted Cruz among those who didn’t like what he saw:

We haven’t yet seen a response from United Airlines.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...