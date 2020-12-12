https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/12/infuriating-sen-ted-cruz-slams-airlines-decision-to-kick-family-off-flight-because-2-year-old-wouldnt-wear-a-mask/
There’s a viral video making the rounds that shows parents trying to get their two-year-old to wear a mask before a flight. The girl wasn’t having any of it, and at that point the video shows a person from the airline letting them all know they need to get off the plane and go back to the terminal:
Today we got kicked off of a United flight going from Denver to Newark because our 2yo would not “comply” and keep her mask on. Go see the full IGTV on my Instagram @elizfulop 😷 pic.twitter.com/KXCICsBSMj
— Eliz Orban (@elizfulop) December 12, 2020
Family gets kicked off an airplane because their two year old won’t wear a mask. This is all complete and total madness. pic.twitter.com/SNRiDsRHQn
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 12, 2020
Count Sen. Ted Cruz among those who didn’t like what he saw:
In what universe does this make any sense??
A two-year-old child?
WATCH this video. This isn’t keeping anyone safe. It’s just arbitrary & nonsensical. And infuriating. https://t.co/kXGGbP81Ak
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 12, 2020
We haven’t yet seen a response from United Airlines.
So sad that this is what we are becoming 🥺 https://t.co/arHAmtzjXl
— Deborah Downward (@DownwardDeborah) December 12, 2020
Ridiculous https://t.co/HZa5beo5iP
— Dan Higgins (@DanHigg64) December 12, 2020
Stop the madness https://t.co/XmHs5xp1iv
— Jerad 🇺🇸 (@Jerad_Huep) December 12, 2020
United Air Lines @UnitedAirHelp must remedy this huge mistake. https://t.co/tCm4x4l9gb
— Mark O. Van Wagoner (@VanWagoner) December 12, 2020