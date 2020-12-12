https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/israel-bhutan-india-jerusalem-post/2020/12/12/id/1001208

Israel has established diplomatic relations with Bhutan, a majority-Buddhist nation neighboring India, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Saturday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi applauded the event, calling it a “major milestone in deepening Israel’s ties with Asia.”

“The circle of recognition of Israel is growing and expanding,” he told Haaretz, adding he hoped to welcome the King of Bhutan to Israel sometime in the next year.

Nestled between India and China, Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom, kept itself cut off from the world for centuries to protect its culture.

Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka told the Jerusalem Post Bhutanese governments have reached out to Israel in recent years.

“They have been impressed by Israel’s abilities for many years, and their prime minister wanted relations,” he said. “We advise them on topics that are important to them like water management, agriculture and technology…education and professional training, as well. They’re very interested in the topic of medicine.”

Bhutan’s government “thinks of Israel as a leading country in technology and innovation that can help them progress and use more advanced technology and train their youth.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

