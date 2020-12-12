https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/12/it-needs-to-be-destroyed-the-vatican-unveils-its-sumerian-influenced-sci-fi-nativity-scene/

The Vatican unveiled its 2020 nativity scene, and that’s about all the more respectable papers are saying. We think there’s something in there that looks like an astronaut holding the moon, but we’re honestly not sure.

Look what the libs ruined this time. pic.twitter.com/EApuNcCFLv — Nathan R (Classical Conservative) (@TheClassicalCon) December 12, 2020

Sparkplug

Astronaut

Bolt ??? This brings people to the True, the Beautiful, and the Good? — Bluegrass Critical Thinking Solutions (@bgcts) December 10, 2020

To the exchange section of the store for a replacement, perhaps? 😅 — Professor Q (@q_professor) December 11, 2020

The Vatican’s Nativity scene this year promises to be especially hideous. #VaticanNews pic.twitter.com/wwpatV8tuP — James Aubrey Goins (@JamesAGoins1) December 10, 2020

This was the Nativity scene at the Vatican when were there in 2018. Look at the 2020 nativity scene. This Roblox inspired nativity scene is just awful. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/NUDXmDgHb5 — Dinky Nievera (@dinkynievera) December 11, 2020

This is this year’s Vatican nativity scene and it needs to be destroyed. I’m not even kidding. A few men with sledgehammers should do the trick. We have to stop passively putting up with these insults to the faith and Catholic sensibilities. pic.twitter.com/H3XGVdHw6a — Lina O (@OneHeilanCoo) December 11, 2020

I would rather the vatican have NO nativity scene that the thing they have displayed this year. Embarrassing and Insulting trash. — 🇺🇲Ed’s purgatory NO MASK ♱⛪ (@EdsPurgatory) December 11, 2020

This year’s Vatican nativity scene is apparently based on Fischer-Price Little People, but they forgot the angry ginger kid. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/bdZtx8KACO — William Mahoney, PhD ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@WFEMahoney) December 10, 2020

Auditions start for the 2021 Vatican Nativity Scene. pic.twitter.com/ULoOPGDCAF — Eccles (@BruvverEccles) December 10, 2020

I’m sure the highbrow aficionados of 1960s art will be queuing up to tell us that this year’s Vatican nativity scene is great.

To the rest of us, however, this is ugly, banal, tasteless, a laughing stock… We ask for eggs, yet are given scorpions (Luke 11:12)… pic.twitter.com/kF2KNTKMoI — Matthew Hazell (@M_P_Hazell) December 11, 2020

Here’s sort of an explanation of what the “artist” was going for:

This year’s #Vatican Nativity scene, revealed tonight, comes from a town in the Abruzzi region of Italy famous for its ceramics. Its creators say it’s meant to have a contemporary and unconventional look influenced by ancient Greek, Sumerian and Egyptian art. Photo: @dibanezgut pic.twitter.com/ozEeaQWJ6r — Edward Pentin (@EdwardPentin) December 11, 2020

I couldn’t work out if these were meant to be the Three Wise Men pic.twitter.com/aInECe6GDY — Edward Pentin (@EdwardPentin) December 12, 2020

Why didn’t anyone stop this? Stop it from actually been created?! — President-Elect Catherine Siena (@1catherinesiena) December 11, 2020

”This year the setting up of the traditional space dedicated to Christmas in St. Peter’s Square aims to be a sign of hope and faith for the whole world,” said a press release from the Vatican City Governorate.” Looks more like an ”abandon ye all hope” scene. — Gabriella_D (@Daenerys8888) December 11, 2020

It is absolutely terrifying. — Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) December 11, 2020

“unconventional look” The conventional look is beautiful. So yes, they heartily succeeded in making it unconventional. — cpdog (@cpdog) December 11, 2020

It’s HORRIBLE. — Sheryl Coyne (@coyne_sheryl) December 11, 2020

If I had to pick a “theme” for this display, it would be, “Paganism”. — John (@jrmh33) December 12, 2020

Horrible if not out right blasphemous — CatholicEques (@CatholicaEques) December 11, 2020

Contemporary is fine. Unconventional can be fine. This is flat out ugly. — Cal Leferink (@caleferink) December 11, 2020

Looks like what you’d see outside a haunted house. — TS O’Rama (@tsorama) December 11, 2020

It is an abomination, nothing beautiful and sacred about it. #notmynativity #TakeItDown — Annemarie Gillan 🇻🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@annemariegillan) December 12, 2020

This is disgusting. — Jacqueline Burkepile PRAY THE ROSARY (@jmburkepile) December 11, 2020

This Pope ain’t right — Flip-Slob (@SubNav1) December 12, 2020

It’s grotesque, and an embarrassment for the whole Church. — Thomas Lasher, Jr. (@SanctusAquinas) December 12, 2020

This is the most hideous thing I have ever seen. — The Catholic Gentleman (@catholicgent) December 11, 2020

Do I spot something like R2-D2?! — Marcos Cunha (@cunha_marcos) December 11, 2020

This is a blasphemy. Lord have Mercy. Men deconstructing the most beautiful gift ever — CarlosWojtylaSr (@SrWojtyla) December 12, 2020

Is that an astronaut? And some kind of knight? — Jeanette Bond 🇻🇦 (@NettieRaeB) December 12, 2020

Correct me if I’m wrong but weren’t the ancient Greeks, Sumerians and Egyptians…pagan…? — ✝Mary Krok🇻🇦🇮🇪 (@Cathbooknerd2) December 13, 2020

The one statue is a guy/girl? in a spacesuit. This is hideous and grotesque. — ☦️Byzantine Catholic🌞 (@ByzantineCath01) December 11, 2020

Is there no compassion at the Vatican? The world has seen a pandemic that kept us from hugging our loved ones before they died, financial ruin, violence, chaos, confusion–and they have to be provocative rather than comforting. Shame on them, truly this is a slap in our faces. — Hatsandwhitegloves (@Hatsandwhitegl1) December 11, 2020

Very hurtful IMO. My 1st reaction a mockery to the Nativity. — chris mamunes (@ChrisMamunes) December 11, 2020

What’s that red thing?? On second thought I don’t need to know. — Judy Darweesh (@Gmajudy01) December 12, 2020

Will someone at least tell me what the astronaut is *supposed* to be? — Andy the Obstinate (@andythegrate) December 12, 2020

It’s like a yard sale of old theatre props — Faith&Life&Love&Death (@FaithinDepth) December 11, 2020

It looks more like it was inspired by the terrible 1950s film, Robot Monster pic.twitter.com/egM4Y4Naae — Gendo Ikari (@Browncoat2417) December 12, 2020

This is completely fitting for Pope Francis to allow such foolishness at the Vatican. Why would anyone expect anything better from him at this point? Absolutely appalling. 💔 This is just one more ridiculous & shameful spectacle for the faithful to endure. COME LORD JESUS — ✨A Catholic Wife✨ (@_ACatholicWife) December 12, 2020

The fact that this is on display at the Vatican almost makes this worse that those abortion forceps used as a tree-topper.

