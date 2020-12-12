https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/12/it-needs-to-be-destroyed-the-vatican-unveils-its-sumerian-influenced-sci-fi-nativity-scene/

The Vatican unveiled its 2020 nativity scene, and that’s about all the more respectable papers are saying. We think there’s something in there that looks like an astronaut holding the moon, but we’re honestly not sure.

Here’s sort of an explanation of what the “artist” was going for:

The fact that this is on display at the Vatican almost makes this worse that those abortion forceps used as a tree-topper.

