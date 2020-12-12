https://www.oann.com/italy-prosecutors-complete-probe-into-vivendis-bollore-de-puyfontaine-for-market-manipulation/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=italy-prosecutors-complete-probe-into-vivendis-bollore-de-puyfontaine-for-market-manipulation

December 12, 2020

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian prosecutors have completed a probe into Vivendi’s Vincent Bollore and Arnaud De Puyfontaine for alleged market manipulation and obtruction of regulators, the Italian tax police said in a statement.

The prosecutors first launched the investigation in 2017 when Vivendi bought a stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

