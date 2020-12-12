https://mediarightnews.com/kayleigh-mcenany-no-other-way-to-say-it-other-than-that-scotus-dodged-texas-election-lawsuit/

Following the refusal of the Supreme Court to hear the Texas election lawsuit, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wasted no time offering her opinion on the decision.

Appearing on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show last night, McEnany made it clear that “There is no way to say it other than they dodged” taking up the case.

Kayleigh on Supreme Court: Yeah there’s no way to say it other than they dodged. They dodged. They hid behind procedure and they refused to use their authority to enforce the constitution. pic.twitter.com/VLi04yIrIC — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 12, 2020

McEnany continued, “They dodged, they hid behind procedure and they refused to use their authority to enforce the Constitution. You know, we’ve gone state by state, Sean, outlining the egregious equal protection violations, the due process claims that were entirely ignored.”

“None of those justices gave a view on the facts of the case, which is that there were 174,384 ballots in Michigan not tied to a registration number. That is in the case, it is still a fact at this moment,” McEnany added during the interview.

It is unclear if there is a path forward at this point for another challenge before the court as the states meet on Monday for the Electoral College exercise.

On January 6th, there will be a joint session of the House and Senate to count the electoral votes and it appears they will certify Joe Biden as the winner at this point.

Alabama House Rep. Mo Brooks intends to challenge the Jan. 6 certification along with others who have stepped forward in that chamber as well, but thus far, nobody has agreed to join in the Senate, which is required.

Brooks said in a tweet that he believes the “Constitution is clear: CONGRESS, NOT SCOTUS, has primary duty to investigate & decide presidential election contests.”

However, Brooks said the “Bad news” is that Congress is “Shirking its duty to investigate voter fraud & election theft.”

Supreme Court declines to decide Texas case merits.

Constitution is clear: CONGRESS, NOT SCOTUS, has primary duty to investigate & decide presidential election contests. Bad news: Congress shirking its duty to investigate voter fraud & election theft.https://t.co/N5baNgOcTW — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) December 12, 2020