https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/keep-christmas-freedom-celebration-rose-unplugged/

Rose Tennent, host of RoseUnplugged (roseunplugged.com and @rose_unplugged) was tired of her governor, Tom Wolf (PA) and others attempts at essentially canceling holidays – a time where friends and family to gather and celebrate what is important to them – Thanksgiving – gratitude for our country and Christmas – gratitude for our Savior. Churches have been told the congregants can’t sing and must limit number of people coming through their doors.

Rose thought that a national day of Christmas Caroling and celebration- outside where people could gather and sing to celebrate their important holiday.

She shared this idea with the founder and president of Moms for America (momsforamerica.us) on whose advisory board she serves. Kimberly loved the idea and executed it with her awesome team immediately. Producing Mom’s for “Keep Christmas Rally and Celebration”. is Debbie Kraulidis. This event reflects Kimberly’s heart and mission for Moms for America.

For more information: keepchristmas.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

