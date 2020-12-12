https://www.theepochtimes.com/kevin-jessip-i-dont-think-joe-biden-gonna-make-it_3615995.html

Kevin Jessip, the president of the Global Strategic Alliance, said he doesn’t think Democratic presidential Joe Biden will be the next president. “I’ll tell you I don’t think Joe Biden, not only is he not fit to be president, I don’t think he ever will be president, because I believe that God Almighty is still on the throne and he’s got something yet to do here in America,” he said. “I don’t think Joe Biden gonna make it.” Jessip made the remarks while attending the Jericho March in the District of Columbia on Dec. 12. He said the counterculture movement in the United State is going against God’s will and has to be undone. “We see not only are they trying to continue the abortion, slaughter of our young people, but they’re trying to get us to join it and pay for it. That’s not going to happen. And they’re …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

