https://babylonbee.com/news/local-family-enraged-they-cant-attend-their-once-a-year-church-service-this-christmas/

CARSON, CA—The Peters family was planning on attending the church service they go to once a year but was outraged to learn their occasional Christianity has been outlawed by the government.

The family that attends church once every year out of some kind of cultural obligation or sense of tradition suddenly cared about their constitutional freedom of religion.

