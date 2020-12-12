https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/mark-levin-slams-joe-bidens-cabinet-picks-appeasers-china-video/

Mark Levin went on an epic rant during the Sean Hannity show this week.

He slammed the people Joe Biden is surrounding himself with as appeasers of China.

Joe Biden doesn’t have a great record on China either, and Levin offered plenty of reminders.

From BizPac Review:

Mark Levin goes off on Biden cabinet picks: They’re all ‘appeasers of China!’ Fox News’ Mark Levin went off on the top Cabinet picks recently announced by Joe Biden, should the 2020 Democratic nominee become president, saying those named are all “appeasers of China.” The issue of China taking on renewed interest after the bombshell report that Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., had a relationship with a female Communist China spy that U.S. intelligence authorities believe was sexual. Appearing Thursday night on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Levin did not hold back in his assessment of Biden’s picks. “The fact of the matter is, the people that Biden would bring into office — from his secretary of state to his director of national intelligence to his education secretary — they’re all appeasers of China,” Levin said. “All appeasers of China, and that would include Antony Blinken, who he would want to nominate as secretary of state; Avril Haines, who he wants to nominate as director of national intel; John Kerry, the biggest of the appeasers — and by the way, [he] not only appeased China, but the regime in Iran, the regime in Cuba,” he continued. “They talk about the president liking dictators, these guys love dictators,” Levin said. “They do business with dictators.”

Watch the video below:

Holy Smokes, Levin is LIVID. Rightfully so, as are some 80 million of us. Watch https://t.co/RESs12k0zw — Shirtless Pundit (@ShirtlessPundit) December 11, 2020

Levin has been making the same point on Twitter:

Turns out the so-called president-elect is a Manchurian candidate, Communist China's man in Washington. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 10, 2020

Joe Biden is compromised by China. How can he serve America’s best interests?

