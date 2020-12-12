https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/medical-center-wont-immediately-require-employees-get-covid-vaccine/

(PENN LIVE) – UPMC requires its health care employees to receive the flu vaccine. But while the vast Pittsburgh-based health system is enthusiastic about COVID-19 vaccine, it won’t immediately require its employees to get it.

The main reason is general uncertainty about the COVID-19 vaccine – the first of several vaccines in the pipeline could receive emergency approval from the U.S. government this month, possibly within days. UPMC is preparing to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine to front-line health care workers as soon as this month.

Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC’s medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology, said UPMC’s mandatory flu vaccination policy “is based on decades of experience with the influenza vaccine.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

