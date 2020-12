https://www.theepochtimes.com/michigan-to-publish-dominion-forensic-audit_3615525.html

Can a small county in Michigan overturn the election results of the whole country? Former Michigan State Sen. Patrick Colbeck says it might happen.

Michigan will soon publish the forensic audit results of 22 Dominion voting machines.

The audit came after the state’s Antrim county flipped 6,000 votes for President Donald Trump to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on election day.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook