http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/XE3oIdiJSLU/mlb-sticks-it-to-the-minor-leagues.php

The greedy bastards who run major league baseball have executed a hostile takeover of minor league baseball. As a result, at least 40 minor league teams are being deprived of affiliation with a major league team, while the remaining 120 will be forced to sign an unfavorable agreement with MLB if they wish to continue as affiliates. The upshot is (1) a significant contraction of the minors and (2) MLB extending its control to nearly every nook and cranny of professional baseball.

Some of the towns losing their affiliation have been “assigned” by MLB to summer or independent leagues. But 18 teams have been left out in the cold altogether. One is the Burlington (Iowa) Bees, who were founded in 1889 and have been a member of the Midwest League since 1962.

Of the fans, I will be among the hardest hit. During the past several years, I have frequently attended minor league games in two Maryland towns — Frederick and Hagerstown — as well as in Woodbridge, Virginia. The Woodbridge team, known as the Potomac Nationals, was set to move to Fredericksburg, Virginia with or without the contraction. However Hagerstown and Frederick will be without minor league baseball.

I will miss Hagerstown the most. For me, nothing could be finer on a summer night than to be sitting right behind home plate as the sun went down watching Washington Nationals prospects. It was there that I first saw Juan Soto and Victor Robles, among others who went on to play in the major leagues and many who will be arriving in the next few years.

However, I can understand why, if there was going to be a contraction, Hagerstown would lose out. The stadium is ancient and the crowds were small. To me these were features, not bugs, but they counted against Hagerstown from a business standpoint. In addition, the Hagerstown fan base had little connection with Washington (another feature for me). If anything, this was Orioles country.

But the demise of minor league baseball in Frederick is baffling. The Frederick Keys, an affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, had a fine stadium and a rabid Orioles fan base.

Moreover, attendance was excellent. Last year, the Keys averaged 4,392 fans per game. This was significantly more than the three Orioles affiliates below the AAA level that will have affiliated baseball this coming season — Bowie (3,256), Aberdeen (3,119), and Delmarva (3,264).

Dropping Frederick makes no sense to me.

Frederick will have something called MLB Draft League ball. As I understand it, this is basically a summer league for amateurs who are considered good prospects for the draft. In other words, it’s a short season of glorified college baseball.

No thank you.

There are a few cities and towns that will come out ahead on the deal. I understand that St. Paul, Minnesota, which has had only an independent league team, will become the AAA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will move up from AA to AAA (personally, I prefer AA ball, but that’s just me). The Aberdeen Ironbirds (owned by Cal Ripken) move from short season A ball to advanced A (up two steps).

But these moves could have been effectuated without the contraction.

Not all of the 120 teams “invited” to participate as affiliates in the contracted minor leagues have jumped at the opportunity. The terms imposed by MLB are unfavorable, and some invitees have said they need time to consider their options. According to this report, there is “universal rage” among minor league team owners.

Their options aren’t many, though. There is talk of a lawsuit. It’s also possible that some teams might decide to form their own independent league, outside the purview of MLB. But I suspect that nearly all will knuckle under, agree to MLB’s terms, and try to make the best of it.

In any event, MLB’s power play means fewer opportunities for young ballplayers to pursue their dreams of professional careers, fewer employment opportunities for club employees in affected towns, and a diminution of enjoyment for baseball fans like me.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

