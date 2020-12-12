https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/21Club-newyorkcity/2020/12/12/id/1001203

New York City’s famous 21 Club restaurant, a one-time speakeasy where Ernest Hemingway, Frank Sinatra and John Steinbeck once had their own favorite tables, is closing its doors indefinitely after 90 years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club has been shuttered since this past March to protect its guests and employees and to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, reports The New York Post. Now, its employees have been told they’ll be out of work as of early this coming March.

The news comes just as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that indoor dining will be prohibited in New York City beginning Monday because of the growing numbers of people contracting the disease.

“The company is exploring potential opportunities that will allow 21 Club to remain a viable operation in the long term while retaining its distinctive character,” a spokesperson told the newspaper. “At this early stage, we are not ready to announce any final concept or timeframe, but the vision is that 21 Club will always remain an important social and cultural hub and icon of New York, one that is well-positioned to fulfill its role in the City’s exciting future when the time comes.”

According to a recent study, more than 60% of New York City’s restaurants are expected to close their doors by the end of this year.

The 21 Club has been a dining spot for almost every president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt after opening on Jan. 1, 1930. According to The Guardian, President Donald Trump reportedly celebrated his 2016 election victory there with his four adult children and their spouses or partners. He ate a $36 burger and fries and drank a virgin bloody mary for his celebration dinner.

The restaurant’s Facebook page says the eatery officially opened on New Year’s Day in 1931 and quickly became one of the country’s most famous speakeasies from the Prohibition Era. It has 10 private dining rooms, including one in its secret wine cellar.

