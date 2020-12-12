https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/nycs-iconic-21-club-shut/

(NEW YORK POST) – New York City’s iconic 21 Club restaurant is closing down after 90 years of good food and even better celebrity intrigue.

The historic Midtown eatery — a favorite haunt for John Steinbeck, Ernest Hemingway and Frank Sinatra, and a dining spot for nearly every president since FDR — has shuttered its jockeys-guarded doors indefinitely, a rep told The Post.

Its 148 employees have been told that they’ll all be out of a job as of early March.

