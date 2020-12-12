https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/12/of-all-the-cringes-on-the-internet-this-may-be-the-worst-steve-schmidts-desperate-thread-begging-aoc-to-join-forces-painfully-hilarious/

Steve Schmidt begging AOC to ‘work’ with him and his doofy band of Project Lincoln grifters may be the most pathetic, embarrassing thing we’ve seen in a long time. We get it, without Trump his org doesn’t really have much appeal and the grift could dry up so he’s trying to exploit the success of a Socialist Democrat.

Who hates everything he’s supposed to believe in.

Painful.

50%.

Right.

Hey AOC, they tip big so you should totally hang with them.

*this can’t be real*

He has an idea. He wants to capitalize on AOC’s popularity so his crap group can continue to milk the Left for donations.

If AOC has ANY brain in that little head of hers she’ll ignore this guy.

Seriously.

What autocracy?

From Biden?

ROFL.

No.

You’re not.

Because you know, everyone who disagrees with Project Lincoln jagoffs is a nationalist, white nationalist, fascist proud boy, militia, and or conspiracy theorist.

HOOboy this guy is really laying it on.

And the future of his pocketbook.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

They’ve got nothin’ without Trump to scream about. In essence, they put themselves basically out of business … which is probably why he’s begging AOC to please please please partner with them.

We suppose we should thank Steve for this early morning Saturday laugh.

What a maroon.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

AOC has yet to respond BUT we’ll keep an eye on her timeline to see if she even bothers.

Stay tuned.

***

