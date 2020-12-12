https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/owner-salon-burned-blm-thugs-need-police/

(NEON NETTLE) – The owner of a Minneapolis salon that was burned down during violent Black Lives Matter riots over the Summer has warned that her community is fearing for its safety after the Democrat city council slashed millions from the police department’s budget.

On Thursday, the Minneapolis City Council passed a budget that will cut its police funding by $8 million. Leftist council members plan to spend the taxpayer money on mental health and violence prevention programs instead.

“We need police. … We need protection,” Flora Westbrooks, the owner of Flora’s Hair Designs, told “Fox & Friends.”

