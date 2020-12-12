https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/529958-perdue-and-ocasio-cortez-engage-in-twitter-spat-as-buildup-to-the-georgia

Sen. David PerdueDavid PerdueSunday shows preview: Nation gears up for inoculation following FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine Perdue, Ocasio-Cortez spar on Twitter over Georgia races Palin campaigns in Georgia for Loeffler, Perdue MORE (R-Ga.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez hits back at those who call her radical: ‘Shoutout to my fellow radicals’ Hawley introduces bill for second round of stimulus checks Ocasio-Cortez: Biden agenda ‘a little hazy’ MORE (D-N.Y.) sparred Saturday over the upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs, with the progressive congresswoman urging Democrats to turn out to vote and the GOP senator pushing the liberal firebrand to go to Georgia and campaign in person.

The back-and-forth began after Ocasio-Cortez this week encouraged supporters in Georgia to vote for the two Democrats running in the Jan. 5 runoffs in order to help the party secure a Senate majority and advance progressive priorities such as a $15 minimum wage and expanded access to health care.

Perdue shared a report about Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks, adding, “our offer still stands – come on down to Georgia, we’ll buy your ticket!”

The GOP senator had urged the progressive lawmaker to visit the state last month and campaign for his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, telling Fox News then, “I want to buy her ticket. I want her to come.”

.@AOC, our offer still stands – come on down to Georgia, we’ll buy your ticket!https://t.co/tH3cxGlqGw — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 12, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez fired back on Saturday in a tweet referencing scrutiny Perdue has faced this year surrounding his stock trades during the coronavirus pandemic, something Democrats have hoped will sway the race in favor of Ossoff.

“And what money are you going to buy that ticket with, Perdue? The curiously ‘well-timed’ stocks you’ve cashed in on while in office?” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

And what money are you going to buy that ticket with, Perdue? The curiously “well-timed” stocks you’ve cashed in on while in office? https://t.co/oRqNuCQj7P — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 12, 2020

The Georgia senator pushed back, writing, “I thought ‘free’ stuff was your thing?”

“Either way, I’m in Georgia talking to voters. We’d love to have you,” he added.

I thought “free” stuff was your thing? Either way, I’m in Georgia talking to voters. We’d love to have you. https://t.co/PCx28jVJzB — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 12, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez has been campaigning in support of Georgia Democrats over the past several weeks, with her team reporting raising over $600,000 for outside groups seeking to elect Ossoff and fellow Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, according to Politico.

Additionally, other members of “The Squad” of progressive congresswomen — Reps. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarCongressional Progressive Caucus announces new leadership team Women make record-breaking gains across state legislatures ‘It’s not a slogan’: Progressives push back on Obama’s comments on ‘defund the police’ movement MORE (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibLawmakers face hurdles to COVID relief deal Biden economic team faces challenge in delivering help to Black communities Progressives push for direct payments to be included in COVID-19 relief deal MORE (D-Mich.) — have reportedly worked to boost Muslim voter turnout in the state, including with robocalls, the newspaper reported.

Neither Ossoff nor Warnock back “Medicare for All,” a top priority among those in the party’s liberal wing such as Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump signs one-week funding bill to avoid shutdown Congress ‘close’ to massive government funding deal Overnight Health Care: White House presses FDA chief over COVID-19 vaccine | Committees reach bipartisan deal to protect patients from surprise medical bills | Sanders, Hawley vow fight next week over stimulus checks MORE (I-Vt.). Still, progressives have joined efforts to boost the Georgia Democrats as part of a push by Democrats to secure a Senate majority, and thereby total control of Congress.

“Bernie Sanders wants there to be a Democratic Senate. If we’re going to see any progress on Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden team says it’s ‘no surprise’ Supreme Court rejected Texas lawsuit Giuliani says Trump team ‘not finished’ after Supreme Court defeat Cuomo under consideration to become Biden’s attorney general: reports MORE’s pro-worker economic proposals, we need to have a Democratic Senate,” Jeff Weaver, Sanders’s longtime adviser, told Politico.

Democrats would need to win both Senate races in order to hold a majority in the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThe damaging effects of shifting from equal opportunity to ‘equal outcomes’ Asian lawmakers: ‘Unacceptable’ if Biden doesn’t name AAPI Cabinet ‘secretary’ German magazine Der Spiegel names Trump ‘Loser of the Year’ MORE casting tie-breaking votes. However, Republicans would maintain their narrow majority if at least one of the Georgia GOP candidates, Perdue or Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly Loeffler Georgia House speaker calls for secretary of state to be chosen by general assembly, not voters Nearly 90 percent of Black women voters in Georgia say they’re likely to vote in runoffs: survey ‘Elf’ cast reunites to fundraise for Democrats in Georgia Senate runoffs MORE, pulls out a win.

