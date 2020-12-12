http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/yiFDh2bXDO4/podcast-the-three-whisky-happy-hour-our-pirate-ruling-class.php

So there we were, armed with a fresh bottle of 10-year-old Ardbeg Islay whisky (not quite as peaty as Laphroaig or Talisker), and all set to plunge back into political philosophy again and escape yet another thrashing at the hands of Lucretia, but then the Supreme Court laid an egg, politicians acted stupidly again about COVID (in other words, as they usually act), and news came out about the further adventures of our favorite fictional professor, the archeologist Indiana Jones, giving rise to speculation about whether a film about the aging academic would include the by now obligatory Title IX complaint.

And there went our game plan, though if Hollywood is going to remake old film franchises forever, how about a sequel to The Princess Bride, only this time with the villain being Dread Chief Justice Roberts? (The Princess Amicus Brief perhaps?)

If I do say so myself, I think we both had our A-game Rants in action in this episode, for which no vaccine has been invented yet. So settle in with a glass of your favorite hootch.

Listen here, or over at Ricochet. Though look out for the carom shots!

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2020/12/Ep-229-121220-2.57-PM.mp3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

