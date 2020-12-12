https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-flies-freedom-plaza-marine-one-thousands-supporters-sing-national-anthem-video/

Thousands of patriots descended on Freedom Plaza in DC on Saturday for the March for Trump/Jericho March.

General Flynn spoke at the Jericho March and said, “We the people decide who will be president.”

President Trump on Saturday morning suggested he would make an appearance at the Jericho rally.

Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: US Supreme Court Throws Out Texas Lawsuit Against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin

President Trump flew over Freedom Plaza in Marine One while patriots sang the National Anthem.

WATCH:

DC: Epic moment as Marine One performs a flyover as thousands of Trump supporters sing “The National Anthem” in Freedom Plaza for the “March for Trump” rally in support of @realDonaldTrump #tatumreport #drewhernandez pic.twitter.com/luq1XYjzaq — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) December 12, 2020

Additional video:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

