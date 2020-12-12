https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-flies-freedom-plaza-marine-one-thousands-supporters-sing-national-anthem-video/

Thousands of patriots descended on Freedom Plaza in DC on Saturday for the March for Trump/Jericho March.

General Flynn spoke at the Jericho March and said, “We the people decide who will be president.”

President Trump on Saturday morning suggested he would make an appearance at the Jericho rally.

President Trump flew over Freedom Plaza in Marine One while patriots sang the National Anthem.

WATCH:

Additional video:

