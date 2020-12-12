https://nationalfile.com/exclusive-video-president-trump-flies-over-massive-dc-jericho-march-led-by-stopthesteal/

President Donald Trump, in Marine One, briefly flew over today’s massive Jericho March in Washington, D.C., led by Stop the Steal organizers.

In the middle of a speech, the crowd suddenly began chanting “USA! USA! USA!” as a helicopter was heard overhead. National File reporter Andrew White was able to capture the video:

National File also captured exclusive photos of President Trump’s historic flyover.

National File is on the ground in D.C. and is covering the historic march.

President Trump also shared video of the moment.

