https://nationalfile.com/exclusive-video-president-trump-flies-over-massive-dc-jericho-march-led-by-stopthesteal/

President Donald Trump, in Marine One, briefly flew over today’s massive Jericho March in Washington, D.C., led by Stop the Steal organizers.

In the middle of a speech, the crowd suddenly began chanting “USA! USA! USA!” as a helicopter was heard overhead. National File reporter Andrew White was able to capture the video:

BREAKING: President Trump just flew over today’s Jericho March in DC! pic.twitter.com/E8d0TTfIJ2 — National File (@NationalFile) December 12, 2020

National File also captured exclusive photos of President Trump’s historic flyover.

National File is on the ground in D.C. and is covering the historic march.

More patriots joining the Jericho March to #StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/ihGioNvwMT — National File (@NationalFile) December 12, 2020

That’s a lot of people! pic.twitter.com/AV6rpsef7L — National File (@NationalFile) December 12, 2020

Today’s speeches have started even as more people pour in pic.twitter.com/gEzBosl0vS — National File (@NationalFile) December 12, 2020

Scenes from the Jericho March pic.twitter.com/aorkeIZzvH — National File (@NationalFile) December 12, 2020

President Trump also shared video of the moment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

