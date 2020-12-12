https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-responds-supreme-court-defeat-fight

President Trump expressed disapproval late Friday at the Supreme Court’s rejection of a Texas lawsuit challenging the election but signaled he plans to “fight on.”

“The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s lawyers said he had instructed them to explore alternate legal strategies to challenge Joe Biden’s lead in key states with senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis suggesting Jan. 6 — the day Congress is slated to accept electors decision — was their final deadline.

“So, you’re the President of the United States, and you just went through an election where you got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far – and purportedly lost,” Trump explained in his tweet.

“You can’t get ‘standing’ before the Supreme Court, so you ‘intervene’ with wonderful states that, after careful study and consideration, think you got ‘screwed’, something which will hurt them also,” he added. “Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on!”

