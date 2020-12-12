https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-responds-scotus-american-people-deserve-answers-rigged-election-fight/

Overnight President Trump responded to the Supreme Court’s action to threw out his case with Texas and twenty states over the absolutely rigged election of 2020:

No court will judge the President’s case on its merits:

… within a flash it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought:

The Supreme Court really let us down!

The American people deserve answers…

Early this morning the President shared that he won the election in a landslide which is clearly true:

The President fights on and so do the American people.

