https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-responds-scotus-american-people-deserve-answers-rigged-election-fight/

Overnight President Trump responded to the Supreme Court’s action to threw out his case with Texas and twenty states over the absolutely rigged election of 2020:

No court will judge the President’s case on its merits:

“We’ve not gotten any court to judge this (the vote) on its merit.” @DanPatrick of Texas. It is a legal disgrace, an embarrassment to the USA!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: US Supreme Court Throws Out Texas Lawsuit Against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin

… within a flash it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought:

….that, after careful study and consideration, think you got “screwed”, something which will hurt them also. Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

The Supreme Court really let us down!

The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

The American people deserve answers…

….The American people deserve answers, better late than never.” @IngrahamAngle — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Early this morning the President shared that he won the election in a landslide which is clearly true:

I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE, but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

The President fights on and so do the American people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

