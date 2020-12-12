https://www.lifezette.com/2020/12/al-sharpton-claims-without-evidence-texas-election-lawsuit-a-clear-racist-attempt-to-disenfranchise-black-voters/

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Thursday that Texas’ election lawsuit before the Supreme Court is a “clear racist attempt to disenfranchise black voters.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, two dozen state attorneys general, and over 100 Republican lawmakers support the lawsuit.

Sharpton made his comments on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” with host Joy Reid.

17 states have joined the Texas lawsuit to invalidate the 2020 election, I am live on MSNBC’s #TheReidOut w/ Joy Ann Reid sharing my thoughts. pic.twitter.com/t8zlqq3A6d — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) December 11, 2020

More from LifeZette TV

MORE NEWS: Joe Biden Calls For Minimum 100 Day Mask Mandate, Plans To Enforce It

RELATED: China Excited About Possible Biden Presidency: ‘We Can Return To Objectivity And Rationality’

Sharpton: ‘They Are Directly Trying To Disenfranchise And Criminalize Black Voters’

Anchor Reid said to Sharpton, “This is nothing short to me of white nationalism in action in our political system. It’s anti-democracy.”

“They are only going after cities where the prominent black voters and saying that is where the fraud is,” she added. “It’s a direct war against Black voters.”

Sharpton replied, “You’re absolutely right.”

MORE NEWS: Hunter Biden Has Been Dirty For A While, Senate Report Alleges

“When you look at where they have methodically gone off Black voting districts, Black voting areas, they’re not questioning all the votes in the city or state, just certain areas,” Sharpton said.

“They are directly trying to disenfranchise and criminalize Black voters,” he continued. “And we need to call it for what it is.”

It’s a month later and Donald Trump still refuses to admit defeat in the 2020 Presidential election, Senator Jeff Merkley joins me to discuss this and more. #PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/K6J0gqXXjW — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) December 5, 2020

RELATED: ‘The View’s’ Sunny Hostin Accuses Republicans Of Not Denouncing ‘Racial Hatred’ That Trump Incited

Sharpton then made his grand declaration.

“This is a clear racist attempt to disenfranchise black voters by people a that celebrated the nuking of the Voting Rights Act,” Sharpton insisted.

No Evidence Of Racism In Lawsuit

There is no evidence that the lawsuit before the highest court in the land has anything to do with race.

Racism? Maybe it is just Donald Trump and many Republicans understandably wanting to get a fair election.

Racism exists. This is undeniable. It is horrible and should be stamped out wherever it is found.

But racism doesn’t mean “anything Democrats don’t like.” President Trump’s legal team’s challenges regarding the 2020 presidential election have zero to do with racism.

This might be hard for someone to understand who makes everything about racism – like Al Sharpton.

Though you have to give Sharpton some credit. He picked a lane, and he’s been remarkably consistent for many years.

“These are the same people that a month ago were saying, ‘Make America Great Again.’ Now they’re saying, ‘Let’s leave America. That’s the only way we’re going to be great.’

That’s classic white supremacy.”- speaking on GOP efforts to overturn the 2020 election. #TheReidOut #MSNBC pic.twitter.com/97aXJ3MWg7 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) December 11, 2020

The Texas lawsuit shall proceed. To the degree that it becomes something about race is the fault of Al Sharpton and others like him, not Donald Trump.

This piece originally appeared in ThePoliticalInsider.com and is used by permission.

Read more at ThePoliticalInsider.com:

Michigan Democrat Threatens Trump Supporters In Video, Tells “Soldiers” To “Make Them Pay”

Trey Gowdy ‘Mad As Hell’ At Pelosi For ‘Dumb and Despicable’ Withholding Of COVID Relief

Rush Limbaugh Warns: America Could Be ‘Trending Toward Secession’

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

