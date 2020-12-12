https://noqreport.com/2020/12/12/remember-gideon-why-a-trump-victory-will-clearly-show-us-god-is-in-command/

The loss at the Supreme Court in the Texas case was a major blow. The upcoming (at the time of this article) blow from the Wisconsin Supreme Court would be just as painful if it wasn’t happening over the weekend. Electors will be selected on Monday. At this point, it will take a miracle for President Trump to win despite clear evidence of rampant voter fraud perpetrated in every state, particularly the six or seven that are currently being contested.

And that may be the point. We’ll see, but I’m still extremely confident President Trump emerges victorious. Some may call it a logical fallacy, but because there’s a chance that President Trump can win, I’m almost certain he will. Statisticians will call me silly. Leftists will call me deranged. Many on the right may question my logic. But if things work out as I expect them to, then every blow against President Trump between now and the time that he’s officially reelected will further reveal the message that God gave to the Israelites in the story of Gideon.

In the Book of Judges, we read how Gideon was called on by the Angel of God to form an army to take on the Midianites. They had no chance of building an army strong enough to defeat their much larger foes, but Gideon was faithful and obedient. He called on the various tribes to send their men and an army of 32,000 came to fight.

Despite the odds being stacked against them, God did not want any doubt about the victory that he was about to deliver. He didn’t want anyone thinking that the much smaller army had better leaders, better strategy, or better men, and that was what delivered them. So, he called on Gideon to send home anyone who didn’t want to fight. Around 22,000 left, leaving a small but still substantial army of 10,000.

It was still too big in God’s eyes. An army that small compared to the Midianites would need divine help to win, but there were still enough men for some to confuse intervention with great military tactics. He instructed Gideon to do something quite odd by our modern understanding. He said to send the men to the river to drink, then divide them up between those who cup their hands to bring water to their mouths and those who kneeled down to lap up the water like dogs. 300 men did the latter, and God told Gideon that this was the army that would take on the Midianites.

At this point, it was impossible. There was no chance for 300 men to defeat hundreds of thousands of Midianites UNLESS God was the one who delivered the victory. Which He did. And they did it without having to raise their swords. Instead, they used candles and shofars to terrify the enemy and make them retreat. It was not the victory anyone expected, nor was it a victory that was possible without God’s specific instructions and His will being done.

We are faced with a similar scenario. We’re exhausting every legal challenge, failing in most cases to even have our case heard. We’re making compelling arguments before state legislatures with no direct action being taken afterwards. Everything that can be done by men and women to correct this blatant attack on our nation and the Constitution has been hitting inexplicable brick walls. As a result, Trump supporters are losing hope.

This is when the miracle can happen. I’m not saying it WILL happen; only God knows the end from the beginning. But we know that with God, all things are possible (Matthew 19:26). We also know that defeat will not come until January 20th or if President Trump concedes. Do not listen to mainstream media tell you it’s over. Do not abide by “experts” who say all possible avenues have been exhausted. They do not get the final word. Only God does, and if He chooses to act in favor of President Trump, then nothing mainstream media or Democrats say or do can stop it.

We must continue to play our part. That means keeping the faith and knowing that whatever the outcome of this election is, we kept fighting for what we believed was right all the way to the conclusion. We must pray. We must speak the truth. We must remain hopeful knowing one way or the other, we will be delivered. If that delivery means a Trump victory or not is above our pay grade. But until it’s final, it’s still wide open and we must remain hopeful.

The more unlikely it becomes that President Trump will win, the more glorious it will be when he does. Keep the faith as believers and know that victory will come, one way or another.

