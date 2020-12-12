https://www.theepochtimes.com/rep-gohmert-says-federal-law-needed-to-protect-ballot-integrity_3615431.html
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tx.), a lawyer and former judge, said Friday that a federal law is needed to protect election integrity by prohibiting counting of ballots received after the date of a federal election, with the exception of those cast by uniformed service members, their families, or overseas citizens. Gohmert made the case for such a law in a Dec. 11 op-ed in Newsmax, in which he touted a bill he introduced in September, H.R. 8189, which amends the Help America Vote Act of 2002 by introducing measures to invalidate federal election ballots received after 12:01 a.m. on the day after the date of the election. Exempt would be votes cast by individuals entitled to vote by absentee ballot under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act. “Without the federal prohibition established in H.R. 8189, it’s clear that political and corrupt state officials will shamelessly override the will of …