New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, oversaw the infamous coronavirus nursing home scandal in the Empire State, resulting from an executive order he issued during the height of the pandemic. The directive resulted in thousands of nursing home patients dying because such facilities were prohibited from turning away COVID-positive people. Cuomo has not taken responsibility for the scandal, instead choosing to blame Republicans for an order that had his name on it.

Now Joe Biden, the media-declared president-elect, is reportedly considering Cuomo for a top government post in his administration.

What are the details?

According to the Associated Press, Cuomo is one of a handful of officials being considered for attorney general, one of the most senior Cabinet positions.

More from the AP:

It was also not immediately clear how seriously Cuomo was being considered or how any nomination of him would be greeted by either Republicans, given Cuomo’s antagonistic relationship with President Donald Trump, or by civil rights activists who have encouraged Biden to build a diverse cabinet.

Cuomo has been asked in recent weeks about his interest in the attorney general spot. Just this week, he said in a public radio interview in New York, “I have no intention to run for president or vice president, or go to the administration.” But he said the attorney general job “is really critical, especially now.”

The New York Times later confirmed that Cuomo is on the shortlist.

However, as the Times noted, Cuomo said last month, just days after the election, that he was not interested in working for Biden’s administration, expressing his desire to “finish the job” as governor.

“I said to New Yorkers when COVID first started my only agenda is New York. I’m not running for president, not running for vice president, not going to Washington,” Cuomo told local media. “This is going to be a long road for New Yorkers. I want them to have total trust in what I’m saying. I have no agenda but being New York governor and I’m going to stay here and finish the job.”

Who else is being considered?

According to the AP, there are three other top contenders for the job: former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland, and Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), who lost re-election to the Senate last month.

