As the mainstream media are being denounced for squashing the Hunter Biden story before the election, Fox News reported Friday on the existence of “yet another federal criminal investigation” into Hunter Biden.

“We have just received word tonight of yet another federal criminal investigation into the Biden family that appears to be focused specifically on Hunter Biden’s business dealings with China and his relationship with Burisma Holdings in Ukraine,” Fox News host Martha MacCallum explained.

She added, “This is now the fourth federal investigation that has been reported in recent days.”

“It raises a lot of questions about what was going on with Hunter Biden, with his uncle Jim [Biden], and potentially their U.S. and foreign business deals. Who was involved in them? What exactly were they selling? And why, in one instance, was a diamond given to Hunter Biden in return? Where did all the money go? And did they ever compromise themselves? Does China have anything they could hold over the Biden family?” MacCallum went on to say.







What are the details?



The New York Times reported late Friday that Pittsburgh-based U.S. Attorney Scott Brady began investigating Hunter Biden earlier this year upon the direction of Attorney General William Barr.

Details were few, aside from the Times reporting that the investigation was spurred by material uncovered by Rudy Giuliani and that the investigation was similar to a criminal probe into Hunter Biden that was concurrently taking place in Delaware.

From the Times:

As federal investigators in Delaware were examining the finances of Hunter Biden during his father’s campaign for president, a similar inquiry ramped up this year in Pittsburgh, fueled by materials delivered by President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani. Attorney General William P. Barr had asked the top federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh, Scott W. Brady, to accept and vet any information that Mr. Giuliani had on the Biden family, including Hunter Biden. Mr. Brady hosted Mr. Giuliani for a nearly four-hour meeting in late January to discuss his materials.

The development comes just two days after Hunter Biden publicly revealed that he is under federal investigation by authorities in Delaware.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden said in a statement, which was released by the Biden-Harris transition team.

What has Joe Biden said?

The former vice president was confronted on Friday about his son for the first time since news broke about the Delaware federal investigation.

“Did Hunter Biden commit a crime? Have you spoken to your son, Mr. President-elect?” a reporter asked Biden following a press conference.

Biden did not address the question directly, only responding, “I’m proud of my son.”

