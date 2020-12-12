https://thelibertyloft.com/scientists-discover-new-personality-disorder-creating-fake-victims-in-search-of-revenge/

Charlotte, NC — Recently, the Washington Examiner reported a brand new ‘research’ paper published in Personality and Individual Differences revealed a newly-defined type.

If you would like to see if you qualify, here’s how it works:

On a scale from 1 to 5, rate your level of agreement with the following:

It is important to me that people who hurt me acknowledge that an injustice has been done to me.

I think I am much more conscientious and moral in my relations with other people compared to their treatment of me.

When people who are close to me feel hurt by my actions, it is very important for me to clarify that justice is on my side.

It is very hard for me to stop thinking about the injustice others have done to me.

According to Scientific American, “If you scored high (4 or 5) on all of these items, you may have what psychologists have identified as a ‘Tendency for Interpersonal Victimhood” (TIV).

Professor Rahav Gaba, along with her colleagues at the Israel School of Psychological Sciences has defined TIV as “an enduring feeling that the self is a victim across different kinds of interpersonal relationships.”

Other papers of note like The Denver Gazette indicated Rahav and her team conducted eight studies of Israeli adults in order to explore the so-called trait. They arrived at their conclusion indicating those suffering from TIV possess four characteristics.

Moral elitism A lack of empathy Rumination Need for recognition

One can conclude those with this disorder don’t merely feel disadvantaged, but victimhood defined in the paper is “a central part of the individual identity.” Moreover, according to two other studies, those who are actively feeling tormented also hold “intense negative emotions and entitlement to commit immoral behavior,” according to the Examiner.

Essentially, these academics just provided weak-willed individuals “the desire for revenge” and a free pass to those who go out and burn, break, loot, and run amok in the name of being a victim.

The authors concluded that:

The higher participants’ TIV, the more they experienced negative emotions and felt entitled to behave immorally. However, only the experience of negative emotions predicted behavioral revenge.”

Since we are in the midst of a global pandemic, and there’s a bunch of people in the world who think of themselves as victims. Even though they aren’t. Given what we have been dealing with as a nation since last December and everything race-related popped off in May of 2020, our country has seen hordes of people have supposedly developed this ‘disorder.’

Adam Carolla once stated that:

“We started…in earnest with this self-esteem movement, that it’d be really good if everyone had high self-esteem. And the way you get high self-esteem is through accomplishing things that are tough. But you can’t just hand people high self-esteem and tell them they’re the best and they don’t need to listen to anybody, and nothing they can do is wrong. And when you do that, you create a monster, essentially. You create horrible citizens.

He continued saying, “W]hen people try to graft self-esteem onto you, you will be miserable eventually. And the reason you’ll have to be miserable is ’cause everyone’ll keep telling you, ‘Oh, you’re the best, you’re the coolest, you’re the greatest,’ and everything like that. But you start looking around, and five years [have] gone by, and clearly there’s nothing going on — like you’re not the best, you’re not rich, you don’t have a great job, you don’t have a cool car. So now you feel like the best person in the world driving a beat-up car and working at a Burger King, and…that then turns to anger. … If you’d earned that self-esteem — if you felt as good about yourself as you should feel about yourself based on your accomplishments — then you would have a completely different world view.”

A few members of the greatest country to have existed have become professional victims and pansies! However, one question does remain: if such a disorder exists what’s the cure?

