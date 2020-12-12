https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/secret-santa-just-paid-off-every-layaway-mississippi-walmart/

(GOOD NEWS NETWORK) – Christmas came early to the town of Canton, Mississippi when a generous and very secret Santa picked up the tab for more than 300 layaway tickets at the local Walmart.

A donor who chose to remain anonymous approached the store’s management and made an offer they had no reason to refuse: The jolly old elf volunteered to make good on every layaway ticket they were holding for customers who had yet to pay or fully pay for their merchandise.

The exact amount of the donation has not been revealed, but guesstimates are that Santa laid out a sizable chunk of change to ensure his neighbors’ holidays would be merry, bright, and a whole lot more stress free. In a year that’s been especially hard for people, those who benefited from Santa’s generosity are truly grateful for the gesture.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

