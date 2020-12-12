https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/sidney-powell-announces-emergency-filings-georgia-michigan-arizona-wisconsin/

IT’S NOT OVER YET!

Attorney Sidney Powell made emergency filings in Supreme Court on Friday for Georgia and Michigan. The Arizona case was also filed last night. Sidney Powell is also planning on filing in Wisconsin.

More information is available on DefendingTheRepublic.org website.

TRENDING: BREAKING: US Supreme Court Throws Out Texas Lawsuit Against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

