IT’S NOT OVER YET!
Attorney Sidney Powell made emergency filings in Supreme Court on Friday for Georgia and Michigan. The Arizona case was also filed last night. Sidney Powell is also planning on filing in Wisconsin.
More information is available on DefendingTheRepublic.org website.
Arizona case just filed.
Briefs and records will be uploaded at https://t.co/hWfqluMLgO
And at https://t.co/173MnvRx0S@realDonaldTrump @GenFlynn @RealRLimbaugh @BoSnerdley @MariaBartiromo @LouDobbs @LLinWood @KrakenWood
— Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) December 12, 2020
