Attorney Sidney Powell is continuing to uncover more regarding the massive vote fraud operations that took place in several states on Nov. 3 and the wee hours of Nov. 4 to steal the election in favor of Joe Biden and, perhaps, some Democratic candidates for federal office.

Article originally published at Natural News.

Powell, a former federal prosecutor who has filed major lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia — filings that include reams of affidavits, witness statements and other evidence — believes that contracts between Republican officials in the Peach State and Dominion Voting Systems need to be examined as part of a corruption probe.

In all, the contract was worth in excess of $100 million, and she has suggested, along with Georgia-based patriot attorney Lin Wood, that Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger may have gotten some form of kickback.

“There should be an investigation, a thorough criminal investigation, frankly, of everyone involved in acquiring the Dominion [Voting] System for the state of Georgia,” Powell told Newsmax TV’s “The Count,” hosted by Tom Basile and Mark Halperin, on Saturday.

“And frankly for every other state, given how appalling the system is and the fact it was designed to manipulate the votes and destroy the real votes of American citizens who were casting legal votes,” she added.

“I think there are multiple people in the Secretary of State’s office and other that should be investigated in Georgia for what benefits they might have received for giving Dominion the $100-million, no-bid contract,” Powell noted further, adding that her investigation is turning up potential criminal allegations, including “money or benefits being paid to family members of those who signed the contract for Georgia.”

Newsmax noted further:

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported in 2019, however, Georgia did receive three bids for the new voting systems, with Dominion winning on being “the lowest-cost system among three companies that submitted bids.”

That contract was pursued by the state after Stacey Abrams never conceded to Gov. Brian Kemp in the 2018 midterm elections, claiming the Secretary of State and Kemp unlawfully ”suppressed” votes by voiding registrations found to be illegitimate.

Nevertheless, $107 million is a lot of taxpayer money for a system that Texas election officials rejected because it was insecure and, they believed, subject to fraud and manipulation.

In Texas, Dominion Voting Systems was turned down THREE TIMES for certification in state elections. It listed numerous reasons why the system had major security issues. Dominion is now linked to voting irregularities in both MI & GA. TEXAS KNEW 🚨🗳️👇https://t.co/WiT3i704th pic.twitter.com/fGdw5IwGoS — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 7, 2020

Also, if a certain company were ‘desired’ by elected officials, who’s to say that company wasn’t ‘coached’ in its bid?

As for Powell, in her lawsuits she has alleged that there was foreign involvement in the vote fraud schemes, namely actors in Venezuela, China and Iran — all nations that have been targeted by Trump’s “America first” policies, to their disadvantage.

However, “every vote from a Dominion device in Georgia is documented on an auditable paper trail and creates a verifiable paper ballot available for hand-counting,” Dominion stated on Nov. 26. “In fact, the Georgia hand counts, independent audits, and machine tests have all repeatedly affirmed that the machine counts were accurate.”

Sure — but were the ballots genuine in the first place? Some poll watchers and ballot counters have alleged in Georgia and in other states that ballot signatures were off by a mile (they didn’t even come close to matching) and that scores of ballots appeared to have been manufactured. So ‘recounting’ fraudulent ballots that have ‘a paper trail’ is pointless and proves nothing about whether the ballots were real to begin with.

At a press conference last month, Powell said that “American patriots are fed up with the corruption from the local level to the highest level of our government.”

“We are not going to be intimidated. We are not going to back down. We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide,” she added. “We are going to prove it. And we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom.”

Stay up to date on President Trump’s latest legal battles to prove 2020 election fraud at Trump.news.

