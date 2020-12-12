https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/starbucks-raise-minimum-wage-15/

(FOX BUSINESS) – Big things are brewing at Starbucks.

The coffee chain has announced plans to pay all U.S. employees a minimum wage of $15 over the next three years, expanding pay raises that begin next week.

CEO Kevin Johnson shared the piping-hot news in a Wednesday memo, explaining that the chain will bump up in-store workers’ pay by at least 10% starting Monday, fast-tracking plans to pay everyone at least $15 an hour in the years to come.

Read the full story ›

The post Starbucks to raise minimum wage to $15 appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

