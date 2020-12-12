http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/S7a_8iNM4Uw/

This week’s Morning Consult tracking survey found that one-fifth of voters, as well as nearly half of strong supporters of President Trump, believe it is likely that the 2020 presidential election will be overturned.

The survey, taken December 4-7 among 1,995 registered voters across the nation, found that 45 percent of voters who indicated strong approval of Trump’s job performance believe it is “likely” that the election results will be overturned. Of those, 29 percent believe it is ” very likely.”

However, confidence plummets among all voters, with nearly one-fifth of all voters, or 19 percent, expressing the belief that it is “likely” the results will be overturned. A solid majority, or 70 percent, do not believe that will happen.

Meanwhile, Republicans’ trust in the integrity and fairness of U.S. elections continues to remain low, with only 36 expressing trust in the U.S. election system, down from 68 percent trust in late October. Democrats’ trust has risen since October, jumping from 66 percent to 80 percent. Additionally, only 29 percent of Republicans said the election was “probably” or “definitely” free and fair.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 2 percent.

The survey ended on the day Texas filed a lawsuit to the Supreme Court against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, which the Supreme Court dismissed on Friday.

The Morning Consult survey echoes the sentiments Republicans have expressed in other recent polls. Politico’s 2020 Voter Priorities Survey, for example, showed that 79 percent of Trump voters believe the election was stolen. Similarly, a Rasmussen Reports survey released on Monday revealed that 47 percent of Americans believe it is “likely” that Democrats stole votes or destroyed ballots intended for President Trump to “ensure that [former Vice President Joe] Biden would win.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

