https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/12/talia-lavin-republicans-make-their-violent-fantasies-clear-by-embracing-kyle-rittenhouse-as-a-hero/

The Left last lost their minds over Kyle Rittenhouse in November when he was released on $2 million cash bail. Those who want to eliminate cash bail, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said it was an example of our current system being for the privileged. Both Ocasio-Cortez and MSNBC political analyst Mehdi Hasan asked us to imagine if Rittenhouse were a Muslim — would he be allowed to walk free then?

There’s a new piece in New York Magazine arguing that Republicans have made their violent fantasies clear: The Right wants the culture war to turn deadly. And that piece is by … drum roll … Talia Lavin, the former fact-checker who smeared a veteran of the Marine Corps and double amputee who now works for ICE as a computer forensics analyst as a Nazi because she misidentified his tattoo — but it was sharp observational skills like those that got her hired by Media Matters to keep an eye on the alt-Right, and offered a class at New York University, where she was to teach a class on “Reporting on the Far-Right.” The class was canceled, though, when only two students signed up.

She’s still drilling away at Republicans and the alt-Right, though (guess the two are interchangeable). She covered the “peaceful” gun rights rally in Virginia for GQ (the scare quotes are hers), but this time New York Magazine is giving up the print space.

By openly embracing Kyle Rittenhouse as a hero, Republicans make their violent fantasies clear https://t.co/EJPSESzBSY — New York Magazine (@NYMag) December 11, 2020

A sample:

… The right-wing media apparatus has made heroes of killers before — cops being the primary beneficiaries — creating the figures they need to sustain the notion of a nation under siege. But it would seem, with Rittenhouse, that the recruits into a deadly culture war now extend to a pool of civilian foot-soldiers for white supremacy — no matter how young, or how far outside the law. Of course, white vigilante violence long predates the Trump era. It’s possible to trace a line from today’s murderous celebrities back to people like Nathaniel Bedford Forrest, founder of the Ku Klux Klan, who is the subject of countless statues in public squares across the country.

It’s always something when a fact-checker links the Ku Klux Klan, especially its founding, to the Republican Party.

The attacker is still the one who moves first. The first violent acts were committed by those who Rittenhouse dirt-napped. Learn it. Self-preservation is a right. — American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) December 11, 2020

Y’all are BSC. You embrace looting and assault because peaceful protest or something, but DEFENDING yourself against the criminals…that will not be tolerated! — Dafney (@Flyingright1) December 11, 2020

Or maybe we just understand the basics of self-defense law. — Roman Candle (@Roman__Candle) December 11, 2020

It’s called self defense and everyone should be embracing it — President-Elect James Cacace (@james_cacace) December 12, 2020

3 grown men were trying to kill this kid. Yeah I’d say the kid’s a hero to anyone with a functioning brain.🤨👍🥳 — CPT Toto™ (Ltd. Christmas Edition) (@21stPax) December 11, 2020

me: what idiot would write this? me: [checks byline] me: yeah, that makes sense — strongpoint (@strongpoint71) December 11, 2020

He was defending his life from violent rioters. — Lady Hellcat – Unconquerable and Defiant (@hellcat_lady) December 11, 2020

I didn’t know not dying was a violent fantasy — Mike Winmill Ⓜ️ (@mikewinmill) December 11, 2020

I have a feeling this isn’t going to go the way you think it is going to go. — Isaj Młody (@JesseKYoung1) December 12, 2020

Not a single person was shot/injured during the hours he was there UNTIL he was physically attacked & his life threatened. No one needed to die, but when you choose the behavior, you choose the consequences. — THMD (@thancockMD) December 11, 2020

No, “the right” wants people’s livelihoods to be safe and protected from violent anarchist mobs. — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) December 11, 2020

And that when anyone is attacked that they can defend themselves. — Sgt. K. Onyx (@SgtKOnyx) December 12, 2020

So – Antifa is fine. — American Jane (@AmericanJane) December 12, 2020

Yeah … she made light of it when Andy Ngo was “milkshaked” and punched by Antifa in Portland.

My faith in humanity just got restored based solely on the ratio in these comments. Nice try with this gross headline @NYMag. #NewYorkMagazineIsTrash #NYMag #KyleRittenhouse — HAnderson (@hvanderson14) December 12, 2020

Here’s your author if you’d like a little irony. “Violent fantasies” indeed. pic.twitter.com/gFzTtzEWYE — Today’s Tom Sawyer 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈👌 (@Jimmy93756504) December 12, 2020

Yeah, that’s her.

Self defense isn’t a violent fantasy.

The lynch mobs supported by the media are. — Craig V (@CraigVecellio) December 11, 2020

Garbage — ThatJasonB (@ThatJasonB1) December 12, 2020

Related:

‘It’s their choice’: Lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse gives Joe Biden’s campaign two options after ‘white supremacist’ smear https://t.co/Sg5DmM36tA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 30, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

