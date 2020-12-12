https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/tesla-ordered-stop-cutting-forest-build-gigafactory/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Tesla, best known as the automaker that is supposedly saving the planet and/or mankind, depending on what type of Musk-cult-member you’re talking to that day, has been officially ordered by a German court to stop cutting down trees on a site it is clearing for its first car plant in Germany.

Because, as we all know, you can’t save the Earth without a little deforestation in the process.

The top administrative court in the Berlin-Brandenburg region issued a temporary ban to stop the cutting down of trees after two environmentalist groups appealed a lower court’s decision to allow it, according to AP. We have been documenting the battle between these groups and Tesla for months.

