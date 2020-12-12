https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/tesla-ordered-stop-cutting-forest-build-gigafactory/
(ZEROHEDGE) – Tesla, best known as the automaker that is supposedly saving the planet and/or mankind, depending on what type of Musk-cult-member you’re talking to that day, has been officially ordered by a German court to stop cutting down trees on a site it is clearing for its first car plant in Germany.
Because, as we all know, you can’t save the Earth without a little deforestation in the process.
The top administrative court in the Berlin-Brandenburg region issued a temporary ban to stop the cutting down of trees after two environmentalist groups appealed a lower court’s decision to allow it, according to AP. We have been documenting the battle between these groups and Tesla for months.
The post Tesla ordered to stop cutting down German forest to build gigafactory appeared first on WND.